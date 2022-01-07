Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 169.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

