Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

