Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00211508 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00038173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003472 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00036281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.76 or 0.00477142 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00088645 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

