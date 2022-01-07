HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Securities

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $182.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEI stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.14. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,276. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average is $136.91. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.