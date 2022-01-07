Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

HEINY stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

