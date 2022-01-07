Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €85.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €85.00 ($96.59) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.80 ($104.32).

HEN3 stock opened at €73.52 ($83.55) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €80.20. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

