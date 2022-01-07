Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.80 ($104.32).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €73.52 ($83.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €80.20. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.