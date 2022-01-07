Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

HRTX stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $902.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.34. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $20.45.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,930,000 after acquiring an additional 619,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 828,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 151,019 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after acquiring an additional 517,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,141,000 after acquiring an additional 128,420 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.