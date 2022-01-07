Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Raised to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

HT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $370.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.62. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $18,830,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $6,188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

