Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on HXGBY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

