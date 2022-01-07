HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 2,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36.

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

