High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

OTCMKTS HLNFF opened at $11.35 on Friday. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

