Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.81) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.15) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.15) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.43) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,682 ($36.14).

LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,125 ($28.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,275.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,421.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,125 ($28.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703 ($36.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

