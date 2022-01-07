Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $64.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth approximately $1,441,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,003,000 after buying an additional 526,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after buying an additional 578,470 shares during the period. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% during the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,910,000 after buying an additional 184,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,921. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

