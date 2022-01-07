Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Raised to GBX 160 at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 160 ($2.16) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 195 ($2.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of Hochschild Mining to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 185 ($2.49) to GBX 165 ($2.22) in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 176.40 ($2.38).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £614.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.80. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.69).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

