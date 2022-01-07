HoDooi Achieves Market Cap of $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00059939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00072845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.38 or 0.07635332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00075693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,526.22 or 1.00166826 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007535 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

