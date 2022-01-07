HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stake Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,592,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 587,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 570,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

