Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.05

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $20.33. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 274 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

