HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.97. HomeTrust Bancshares shares last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 27,731 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTBI. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $286,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $56,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054 over the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

