Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 305. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. Hongkong Land has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $29.03.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
