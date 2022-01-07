Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 305. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. Hongkong Land has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

