Hord (HORD) Price Hits $0.11

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $206,584.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.87 or 0.07683013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,585.11 or 0.99722776 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,474,538 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.