Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Short Interest Up 33.8% in December

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,600 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the November 30th total of 329,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 396,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,227. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

