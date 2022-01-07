Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

