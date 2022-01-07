Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,744,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 178,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in DHT were worth $24,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DHT by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 694,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DHT by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,888 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DHT by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 419,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHT remained flat at $$5.26 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,796. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $898.40 million, a PE ratio of -263.00 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

