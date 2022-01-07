Hosking Partners LLP Has $140.21 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,440,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,771 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up 3.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $140,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,408,000 after buying an additional 73,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.50. 7,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,111. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

