Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Shares of HUBG opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 103,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

