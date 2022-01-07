HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Position Boosted by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for 1.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $525.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -316.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,860 shares of company stock worth $50,778,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

