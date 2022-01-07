Hudock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 118.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.72. The stock had a trading volume of 83,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.34 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

