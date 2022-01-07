Hudock Inc. Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $269.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,552. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.89 and a 200 day moving average of $245.57. The company has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

