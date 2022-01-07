Hudock Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 973,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,216,426. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

