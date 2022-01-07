Hudock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Datadog by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Datadog by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.87. The stock had a trading volume of 39,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,274. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.85 and its 200-day moving average is $145.86. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,011.86 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.24.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total transaction of $15,762,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,280,805 shares of company stock worth $393,325,484. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

