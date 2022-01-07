Huize (HUIZ) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Huize (NASDAQ: HUIZ) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Huize to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huize and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $187.01 million -$2.80 million -3.06 Huize Competitors $8.71 billion $658.10 million 35.59

Huize’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Huize. Huize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize -9.42% -36.28% -12.53% Huize Competitors 5.47% 20.21% 5.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Huize and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A Huize Competitors 252 1069 1204 47 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 10.58%. Given Huize’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huize has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Huize has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huize’s peers have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huize peers beat Huize on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

