Humankind Investments LLC Grows Stake in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,014 shares during the period. Humankind US Stock ETF accounts for 39.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned about 57.87% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $59,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $326,000.

NYSEARCA HKND opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Humankind US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $30.08.

