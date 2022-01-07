Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 600.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $1,365,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 7.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $1,896,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Shares of HUN opened at $35.69 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.