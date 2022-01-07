Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 36.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 87,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

HURC traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,733. The stock has a market cap of $198.36 million, a P/E ratio of 200.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

