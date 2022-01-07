Hyper Finance (HYFI) Trading 27.3% Lower This Week

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $17,185.75 and $646.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00060423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00069690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.01 or 0.07601851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00073850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,950.62 or 0.99253381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.