HyperCash Achieves Market Cap of $17.39 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $17.39 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.21 or 1.00215793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00092834 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00321930 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.42 or 0.00465908 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015815 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00141232 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009026 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001921 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

