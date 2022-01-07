Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSNY opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Hysan Development has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

