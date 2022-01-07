Iconic Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,343.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $8,343.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00070202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.04 or 0.07627521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00074133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.90 or 0.99146885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

