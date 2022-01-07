Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.48. Ideanomics shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 45,863 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $597.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.39.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,859,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 2,055.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after buying an additional 7,511,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $9,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 1,197.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 3,378,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $9,211,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

