Idena Hits Market Cap of $5.73 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $391,917.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00173997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.80 or 0.00214456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00035873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00068491 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,954,349 coins and its circulating supply is 55,672,346 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

