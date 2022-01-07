Idena (IDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.73 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Idena has a market cap of $5.73 million and $391,917.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00173997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.80 or 0.00214456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00035873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00068491 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,954,349 coins and its circulating supply is 55,672,346 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

