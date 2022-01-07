IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IGMS. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.10.

Shares of IGMS opened at $25.78 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.11. The company has a market capitalization of $836.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

