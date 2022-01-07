iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 889,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at $18,414,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.90. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

