Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Short Interest Update

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 275,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,149. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,709,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

