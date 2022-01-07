IMC Chicago LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 95.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,824 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

