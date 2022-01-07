Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMRX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

IMRX stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

