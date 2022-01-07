Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Up 33.0% in December

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the November 30th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of IMNM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,514. The company has a market capitalization of $143.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -4.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. Immunome has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunome by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 854,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 58,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunome by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunome by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Immunome by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

