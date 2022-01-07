Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.26.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “na” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of IMO traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$47.22. The company had a trading volume of 208,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,249. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.85 billion and a PE ratio of 64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$24.01 and a one year high of C$48.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.04.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

