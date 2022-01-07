Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$45.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.55.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$48.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.12. The company has a market cap of C$33.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.09. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$24.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

